The Rocky Neck Art Colony is proud to present Intersection at FLOAT Gallery (Madfish Wharf/77 Rocky Neck Avenue) from August 3 to August 30. Intersection hosts six local painters, Jon Bolles, Amanda Hawkins, Michael Aghahowa, Morgan Dyer, Rebecca Nagle and Colin McGuire whom are all Montserrat College of Art alums, who use their media to examine the role of place and personhood through a direct response to the landscape, architecture and community of the North Shore. Intersection has been generously sponsored by Eileen Mueller, who has enabled these six artists the opportunity to exhibit at FLOAT Gallery. “I am thrilled to support these talented young artists,” says Mueller. “My intention was to help provide an opportunity to showcase their work and to give them experience in the business side of being an artist, by managing the gallery and interacting with the public. Art as a business is a doable aspiration, and I believe the energy and talent of youthful expression needs to be seen and affirmed.”
Morgan Dyer, What did you think was going to happen?, acrylic on canvas
Rebecca Nagle, Crawl Inside, oil paint, oil stick, egg shells
Colin McGuire, Fade Into a Dream, oil on wood panel
Jon Bolles, House on Roundy Street, Beverly, MA, oil on canvas
Michael Aghahowa, Like Cursive with Every Curve, acrylic on canvas