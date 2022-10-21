ClamFest

Image of ClamFest servers from a prior Essex ClamFest event.

Photo: Paul Clark

 

On Saturday, October 22, the 38th Annual Essex ClamFest and Clam Chowder Competition will return following a two-year hiatus.  This beloved fall event will feature artists and makers booths, K-9 demonstrations, live music, food vendors, Great Marsh Brewing Company and, of course, the ever-popular clam chowder competition.  The festival is free to attend and will take place at Shepard Memorial Park in Essex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

