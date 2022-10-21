On Saturday, October 22, the 38th Annual Essex ClamFest and Clam Chowder Competition will return following a two-year hiatus. This beloved fall event will feature artists and makers booths, K-9 demonstrations, live music, food vendors, Great Marsh Brewing Company and, of course, the ever-popular clam chowder competition. The festival is free to attend and will take place at Shepard Memorial Park in Essex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The clam chowder competition runs from Noon to 2 p.m. (while supplies last). The cost is $10.00 to enter to chowder tasting area, and over 1,000 people are expected to participate and taste the best of the best. Each chowder taster will have the opportunity to choose his or her favorite for the People’s Choice Award, while eight esteemed judges will vote to select the winner of the Judges’ Award. This year there are six competitors: Decklyn’s, J.T. Farnham’s, Lobsta Land Restaurant, The Farm Restaurant, Ripple on the Water, and Woodman's of Essex.
Essex ClamFest is produced by the Essex Division of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. BankGloucester is the presenting sponsor; Brookline Bank is the gold sponsor; Applied Materials, Building Center and Covid Cruiser are silver sponsors; and Hiltz Disposal, Lark Fine Foods and Barn Dog Daycamp are supporting sponsors.
The rain date for the festival is Sunday, October 23.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.