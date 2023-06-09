2023 K_of_C_Scholarships.jpg

Twelve local graduating seniors received $500 scholarships to help them on their voyage to college later this year from the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus, Manchester-by-the-Sea.

The charitable organization awarded the scholarships to graduating high school seniors, bringing the total number of scholarships presented by Council 1232 in the past 23 years to 144.

