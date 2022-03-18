Tyler Collins has joined J Barrett & Company as a sales associate, working from the Prides Crossing-based real estate agency’s Cummings Center office in Beverly.
Tyler, the fourth of five generations who call the North Shore “home” (most still live here), honed his skills in a multi-year career in retail and sales in New York City that included managerial positions, staff training and serving as a direct liaison among several corporate departments, field staff and customers in various retail operations.
“Balancing the delicate relationship in real estate between emotion and reality is admittedly challenging,” says the Beverly Farms resident, “but I learned from the best in the industry how to think critically about how to shape, market and deliver product—a home—that would ultimately end in a sale, which is, of course, everyone’s goal whether they are buying or selling.”
“All clients who work with Tyler will appreciate his exceptional customer service skills,” says Jon Gray, president. “We look forward to a very successful relationship.”
Tyler’s transition to real estate happened naturally. “My father is a landscape architect in the area so visiting properties and looking at homes left a strong impression on me while growing up,” he says. “The opportunity to use all my business skills to help people live happily where I grew up and call ‘home’ is very exciting.”
Established in January 2007, J Barrett & Company is a privately-owned real estate firm serving the North Shore and Cape Ann from offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead, and in Prides Crossing.