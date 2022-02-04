J Barrett & Company announced that Kristin Kelly, who is at the agency’s Prides Crossing office, has been appointed vice president.
A successful realtor for almost a decade and a life-long resident of the North Shore, Kristin grew up in Beverly and now lives in Hamilton.
“At J Barrett, becoming a ‘Vice President’ is considered an achievement—one that is earned only by maintaining a commitment to always serve our clients’ best interests whether they are buying or selling property,” says Jon Gray, president.
“Kristin has consistently demonstrated her ability to prioritize her clients’ goals, which results in success for everyone. That is why she deserves this new position.”
“I am very proud of reaching this professional milestone, yet the most satisfying aspect of my job happens at closing when keys change hands, whether my clients are first-time, move-up or forever home buyers or sellers,” says Kristin.