Philio Wigglesworth Cushing of Churchill Properties was recognized last week for her outstanding achievements in North Shore Real Estate. Philio’s exceptional sales volume earned her the “International Society of Excellence” award which is the highest level of award granted.
Philio has 18 years of residential Real Estate experience and is widely known and respected for her exceptional work ethic and skill; she has consistently been a top producing agent throughout her career. Philio is an exceptionally high energy person and in addition to her professional Real Estate she is active at: Overseer at The Peabody Essex Museum, Board of The Manchester Historical Museum, active member of The Cabot Theatre in Beverly Committee and a Distinguished Benefactor at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. To round things out, Philio is also a passionate tennis player.