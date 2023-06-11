Patricia Gallagher Martin

J Barrett & Company announced this week that Patricia Gallagher Martin, a resident of Essex, has joined the firm in the Ipswich office as a realtor.

Patricia has extensive experience in marketing and selling single family, commercial properties, land, new construction, waterfront properties, condominiums, multi-family homes, short sale and foreclosed properties.  Patricia began her real estate career as an agent but soon became the manager of several real estate offices.

