J Barrett & Company announced this week that Patricia Gallagher Martin, a resident of Essex, has joined the firm in the Ipswich office as a realtor.
Patricia has extensive experience in marketing and selling single family, commercial properties, land, new construction, waterfront properties, condominiums, multi-family homes, short sale and foreclosed properties. Patricia began her real estate career as an agent but soon became the manager of several real estate offices.
“Understanding the ins and outs of the process from all sides has given me invaluable insight when I am working with clients whether they are buying or selling,” she says. “Part of my job as an agent is to ‘educate’ clients and help them to understand how the process works on a macro and micro level, so that they are confident when they make decisions.”
“We are always on the lookout for opportunities to expand our firm’s knowledge base and Patricia is an excellent resource for our team as well as every client who works with her,” said J Barrett President Jon Gray, President.
Patricia, one of the first female graduates of St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, is a long-time Essex resident.
J Barrett was established in and is a privately-owned real estate firm serving the North Shore and Cape Ann areas from offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead, and in Prides Crossing.
