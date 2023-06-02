North Shore Health Project.jpg

North Shore Health Project is one of 150 local nonprofits that will share in $30 million through Cummings Foundation’s major annual grants program.  The Gloucester-based organization was selected from a total of 630 applicants during a competitive review process.  It will receive $225,000 over three years.

North Shore Health Project provides case management, syringe access and safe supply access, community education, overdose prevention and testing LGBTQ+ services for those at-risk for and living with HIV, Hepatitis C and STI.

