J Barrett & Company announced last week that realtor Mandy Sheriff was the top selling agent in Manchester by the Sea for 2022.

Mandy, who works in the Manchester office and has been a Top Producer for more than a decade, helped clients buy and sell properties totaling $19,065,000 last year.

