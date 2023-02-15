J Barrett & Company announced last week that realtor Mandy Sheriff was the top selling agent in Manchester by the Sea for 2022.
Mandy, who works in the Manchester office and has been a Top Producer for more than a decade, helped clients buy and sell properties totaling $19,065,000 last year.
“Building a business like this requires tremendous patience and determination,” she says. “While I am lucky for my deep community roots, which contribute to my productivity, I work extremely hard to put integrity first, always and no matter what.”
“We’re very excited about Mandy’s accomplishment but not at all surprised,” says Jon Gray, president, J Barrett & Company.
“Mandy continuously demonstrates her ability to be successful on a long-term basis. Always mindful of what is happening ‘now,’ Mandy’s ability to adjust to the current market is a critical factor in enabling her to help her clients achieve their goals.”
A native of the North Shore, Mandy lives in Magnolia.
J Barrett & Company is the premier privately-owned real estate firm on the North Shore. The company serves the North Shore and Cape Ann areas from offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead, and Prides Crossing.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.