J Barrett & Company announce this week that Karen Winiarczyk has joined the real estate agency's Cummings Center office in Beverly.
Over the past two years, Karen has helped dozens of clients buy and sell real estate across the North Shore. “I enjoy the process of helping clients find that perfect home or sell one filled with memories,” she says. “In many ways it’s like completing a Rubik’s Cube. You need to work all the pieces together until they fit, and you have a solution.”
“My decision to join J Barrett & Company is based on that same teamwork approach to accomplish goals,” adds Karen. “Being part of a team benefits everyone because you, as an agent, have incredible resources for any issue or question. That means your clients also have access to some of the most knowledgeable and successful professionals in the business. Talk about a win-win…”
“Karen is an excellent addition to our team,” says Jon Gray, president. “Her well-honed real estate skills will expand the depth of our in-house expertise and clients who work with her will also benefit from her knowledge of today’s real estate market.”
Karen, who was born and raised in Salem, has lived in Beverly with her family for about a decade.
J Barrett & Company
Established in January 2007, J Barrett is a service-oriented company that has quickly become the premier privately-owned real estate firm on the North Shore. The company serves the North Shore and Cape Ann areas from offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead, Peabody/Lynnfield and in Prides Crossing.