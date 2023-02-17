Cell Technology

Last week, Craig Thompson, senior vice president of Global Operations of Cell Signaling Technology (CST), spoke to the Cricket about what the company does. 

CST creates and provides antibodies for research that scientists from both academic research and private business make use of.  The privately held company is a spinoff of New England Biolabs and was founded by Manchester resident Michael Comb in 1999.  CST employs more than 460 people worldwide, with its headquarters in Danvers and a production facility in Beverly. 

Craig Thompson, senior vice president of Global Operations of Cell Signaling Technology.