Biz_Chamber Laughing Gull 2023.jpg

Manchester’s Laughing Gull, where it’s a family affair.  Bruce and Dede Warren are two of five recipients of the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year from the Greater Cape Ann Chamber.  (Courtesy Photo)

The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce this week announced its list of five 2023 Greater Cape Ann Small Business Persons of the Year.  

This year’s honorees include Manchester’s Bruce and Dede Warren, owners of the Laughing Gull Café; Michael & Donna Roy, owners of Essex Septic Service, Inc. (Essex); Lenny & Dottie Linquata, owners of the Gloucester House Restaurant (Gloucester); Lauri Kaihlanen, artist and owner of Lauri Kaihlanen Gallery (Rockport); and Peter J. Pinciaro, Director of the Crane Estate, The Trustees of Reservations (Ipswich).

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.