The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce this week announced its list of five 2023 Greater Cape Ann Small Business Persons of the Year.
This year’s honorees include Manchester’s Bruce and Dede Warren, owners of the Laughing Gull Café; Michael & Donna Roy, owners of Essex Septic Service, Inc. (Essex); Lenny & Dottie Linquata, owners of the Gloucester House Restaurant (Gloucester); Lauri Kaihlanen, artist and owner of Lauri Kaihlanen Gallery (Rockport); and Peter J. Pinciaro, Director of the Crane Estate, The Trustees of Reservations (Ipswich).
All will be recognized at the Chamber’s 43rd Annual Small Business Awards Dinner starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Avenue, Gloucester.
As is the tradition with the awards and recognition dinner every year, the Chamber will also recognize several area high school graduates as 2023 Greater Cape Ann Chamber scholarship winners.
Each small business person of the year will be honored throughout the week of June 11 in their own backyards, with a special citation from their respective local government at an individual ceremony.
Every year since 1981, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has celebrated Small Businesses to honor the achievements of our region’s small business entrepreneurs and their employees and to thank them for their contributions to the economic vitality and community life of the greater Cape Ann region.
Friends, family members, and colleagues of all small business honorees are invited and encouraged to attend the awards dinner. Tickets are $75 and are available on the Chamber’s website.
