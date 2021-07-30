The Cape Ann Regional Grant Project will hold the first in a series of free workshops tailored to meet the needs of Cape Ann’s small businesses. All Cape Ann business owners and their staff are eligible to participate.
The workshop, called “Shaping Your Post-Pandemic Business Strategy” will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 4 in-person at the Cape Ann Chamber’s conference room at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, and simultaneously via Zoom. Registration is required, and in person attendance is capped to the first 20 participants. Rich Weissman will lead the workshop. Weissman is a business management professional and professor at the graduate and undergraduate levels for Endicott College.
The four Cape Ann communities and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, all working together, won a major state grant to help all Cape Ann’s small businesses rebound from the pandemic. This pilot program is delivering help in three key ways:
1) by offering direct business support and training,
2) developing a new, online Cape Ann business directory – to help consumers easily find information about all that our region’s small businesses have to offer, and
3) a locally-made media campaign that promotes our independently-owned businesses and shares their stories of resilience, creativity and innovation.
Register at capeannchamber.com/regional-pilot-grant. Anne Williams, Cape Ann Regional Grant Manager is also available to answer question and provide information: anne@capeannchamber.com or 978-283-1601.