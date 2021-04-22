J Barrett & Company announced this week it has named Felicia Trupiano, a veteran at the agency’s Gloucester office for 10 years, a vice president.
A long-time Rockport resident, Felicia is an active partner in every aspect of the family construction company, which includes building custom homes as well as remodeling and renovating homes. In conjunction with the business, the Gloucester native is also experienced in real estate financing.
“Achieving a professional milestone like this is exciting and I’m very proud of the accomplishment but what makes it meaningful is that it demonstrates I have been able to help many clients achieve their goals,” says Felicia.
“At J Barrett we consider the title of ‘Vice President’ to be an achievement—one that is earned only by maintaining a commitment to serve our clients’ best interests whether they are first-time buyers, moving up to forever homes or downsizing,” says Jon Gray, president.
Felicia agrees. “Service is at the core of my philosophical approach to real estate from advising sellers about how to best prepare their home to attract buyers and maximize sales price or helping buyers navigate difficult competitive bidding wars. What makes my job satisfying is knowing that I’ve helped my clients take that next step whatever is that next stage of their lives.”
Established in 2007, J Barrett has quickly become the premier privately-owned real estate firm. The company serves the North Shore and Cape Ann areas from offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead, and in Prides Crossing.
“Felicia’s collaborative approach enhances her rate of success,” says Gray. “She continuously demonstrates her ability to be successful on a long-term basis by being mindful of what is happening ‘now’ as well as what could happen and then knowing how to adjust to achieve her clients’ goals. Felicia deserves the title of Vice President because she has earned it.”