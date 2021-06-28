Cape Ann Savings Bank recently announced that Donald Wallaga will join the private regional bank as its Vice President / Chief Financial Officer.
The announcement comes as Cape Ann Savings Bank prepares for the transition of Marianne Smith, who is the current Executive Vice President / CFO to the role of President when Bob Gillis retires at the end of next month.
Wallaga comes with over 30 years of banking experience along with finance, accounting, operations and regulatory reporting, and balance sheet management. Wallaga started his carrer in banking deposit operations and later migrating to accounting and finance after receiving his MBA.
He previously held positions at Brookline Bancorp, Patriot Community Bank and most recently at East Cambridge Savings Bank where he served in the role of Vice President, Controller & Senior Finance Officer. He received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Salem State University and his MBA in Finance from Northeastern University.