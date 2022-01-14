J Barrett & Company is pleased to announce that Char Glessner, who is at the agency’s Ipswich office, has been appointed vice president.
“As proud as I am to have reached this professional milestone, the most fulfilling aspect of what I do is introducing prospective clients to the benefits of living on the North Shore and then being able to find them the ‘right’ home,” says Char.
“Char has consistently demonstrated her client-centric focus that results in success for everyone and that is why she deserves this new position,” says Jon Gray, president.
“At J Barrett, becoming a ‘Vice President’ is considered an achievement—one that is earned only by maintaining a commitment to always serve our clients’ best interests whether they are buying or selling property.”
Char, who is part of the newly formed real estate team of Hackett & Glessner with Binni Hackett, began her career in real estate in 2016 following her return to the North Shore after several years in Europe and Asia. She started working with Binni to meet the growing needs of her business. Their energy, extensive knowledge of real estate and the area along with a strong love of what they do proved to be a key to success.
Home is not just an abstract concept for the Ipswich native and resident. “Establishing roots in a community that fits your needs, desires and personality is as important as finding the home of your dreams.”
Established in 2007, J Barrett is a privately-owned, North Shore real estate firm based in Prides Crossing with offices in Manchester, Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich and Marblehead.