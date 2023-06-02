Biz_Chamber License Plate.jpg

The Cape Ann Community Foundation’s Cape Ann license plate has raised more than $100,000 benefiting local non-profits.  This year, seven organizations received $20,000 in grants.  (Courtesy photo)

Last week, seven Cape Ann community non-profits were notified that they were collectively awarded $20,000 in grant money from the Cape Ann Community Foundation (CACF) after its seventh annual funding cycle.

The grant monies are funded by the proceeds of Cape Ann license plate sales and renewals, together with direct donations to the CACF, which are being made to the following organizations:

