Last week, seven Cape Ann community non-profits were notified that they were collectively awarded $20,000 in grant money from the Cape Ann Community Foundation (CACF) after its seventh annual funding cycle.
The grant monies are funded by the proceeds of Cape Ann license plate sales and renewals, together with direct donations to the CACF, which are being made to the following organizations:
- Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library to support the Teen Loft as a space and resources for young adults
- Town of Essex, Council on Aging to support the building of a patio at the senior center
- Backyard Growers in Gloucester, to support its youth internship program
- Grace Center in Gloucester, to support the expenses of six months of “Art of the Lunch” meals
- SeniorCare, Inc. to support the Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center
- Pathways for Children to support bridging the financial gap so that parents in need can access the childcare
- Rockport Exchange to support the Rockport Farmers Market
“We wish to congratulate the seven successful grant applicants, and we would also like to commend and express our thanks to all the Cape Ann area non-profits and civic organizations that submitted proposals,” said CACF Board President Ruth Pino. “My fellow Board members and I were greatly impressed by the quality of every grant application, and we encourage applicants who were not successful this time to come back to us for future funding rounds. We also urge all Cape Ann residents and visitors to buy the Cape Ann License Plate to ensure that we will have ample funds to support more of these worthy initiatives. Just $20 a year is added to our registration renewals, but the benefits for Cape Ann that these dollars help deliver are immeasurable.”
The Cape Ann Community Foundation received 34 grant applications this year.
The grant funding this year was supplemented by a gift of $5,000 from NEXT GEN Young Professionals, a committee of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, as a portion of its proceeds from the first annual Blackburn Brewfest, which was a big success.
“With this year’s grants, the CACF has given more than $100,000 to Cape Ann non-profits and schools, funded through the proceeds of the Cape Ann license plate and direct donations to CACF,” said CACF Board member Steve Buckley.
The Foundation will present grants to each of this year’s recipients at ceremonies that will be scheduled soon.
CACF is a non-profit charitable organization established in 2015 by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to manage and award grants from the proceeds from sales of the Cape Ann License Plate. CACF makes grants for projects that support the Foundation’s mission to improve the economy and overall quality of life for the residents of Cape Ann.
