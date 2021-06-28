Beverly-based law firm Glovsky & Glovsky LLC announced this week that attorney Donald Greenough and his team have joined its organization. For more than 40 years, Don has focused his practice on estate planning and administration and business law, while also assisting clients with land development and municipal permitting. Don and his entire team – Linda Lincoln, Ann Marie Cornacchia, and Trish Beauchamp – will relocate from their offices in Ipswich, Massachusetts to the Glovsky office as of October 1.
“Don brings a breadth and depth of experience alongside a proven track record for exceptional client service,” said Brandon Ruggieri, managing partner at Glovsky. “We have worked with Don over the years and know he brings the same quality of work product, advice, and counseling to his clients as we do. We are excited to add him to the Glovsky team.”
“I have enjoyed working with Glovsky lawyers since my admission to the bar in 1979, so I feel privileged to be offered the opportunity to work alongside them in my final years of practice,” said Don. “I look forward to being part of a larger team with a range of expertise and a quality of service unmatched by any other law firm on the North Shore.”