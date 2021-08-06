Maru/Matchbox, technology-driven insights partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Manchester native Brent Snider as president and Chief Revenue Officer. Brent will be based in New York.
As Chief Revenue Officer, Brent will be responsible for the company’s business development go-to-market strategy. Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, said: “This key international position will help Maru focus efforts on optimizing multi market client service delivery, managing expansion, and growing sales revenue.”
Brent has a strong industry reputation for delivering powerful insights and building deep partnerships with many of the world's greatest brands. His expertise in applying the latest thinking in research techniques to client issues including innovation, communications and brand strategy, will be a great asset to Maru/Matchbox.