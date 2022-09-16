Brad C. Buckley passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Most recently of Southport ME, he grew up in Essex MA and was the beloved son of Mike and Jackie Buckley of Southport ME. He was born on April 10,1983 and attended Essex Elementary school and graduated from Hamilton-Wenham High School in 2001. He went on to graduate from Coastal Carolina University in 2005 with a degree in Studio Art. After college he worked as a carpenter on the North Shore of MA and Boothbay Harbor region of ME.
In addition to his parents, Brad is survived by his most loving brothers, Matthew (Tina) of Wrentham MA, and Stephen (Whitney) of Essex MA, his nieces, and nephews whom he adored, Neela, William, Asha, Finnegan, Rowan, and Grace. Also survived by his grandmother Mary Buckley and Georgie Smith, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Jack and Pat Smith and Bill Buckley.
Brad was endlessly loving, caring, and thoughtful. He was a people person, always ready with a joke or great (sometimes long) story that would make people smile. He had a great smile and bright blue eyes that could light up a room. He was an enormously talented artist, whether a quick sketch on a cocktail napkin, more elaborate painting, or wood carving, he blew us away with artistic talent, creativity, and vision.
He loved the ocean and beach (think backside of Cranes or Hendricks Head), music and being with family and friends. He was always thinking about others, as evidenced by the gifts and treasures he would bring home for them, be it from Nelson's, Saver's, Rotary Barn, a thrift shop, something he found on the side of the road, and most special something he created himself.
His greatest gift was the love he shared with his family and friends. It is only fitting in view of his passion for gift giving, that his final gifts went to three people desperately in need of a liver and kidneys, and one very lucky person who received his enormously loving Heart. The Family would like to thank John Hennessy and the Boothbay Region Ambulance crew who kept Brad’s heart going on scene, as well as the Miles ER and Maine Medical Center in Portland for their Compassionate care during this difficult time.
A memorial service is planned for 12 p.m. October 2, 2022 at the Riverbend Restaurant located at 35 Dodge St, Essex, MA 01929. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.