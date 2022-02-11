Indoor Mask Mandate: A local indoor mask mandate, issued by the Board of Health, remains in effect at all businesses and public spaces until further notice.
Resident Stickers: Watch the mail for your resident sticker! Stickers will be mailed during the week of February 14 to all residents with vehicles registered in Manchester. If you do not receive a sticker, due to extenuating circumstances, please see the Town Clerk and bring car registration information. Stickers MUST be placed on the front windshield driver’s side. Singing Beach Tags will be sold separately at a later date.
Water Resources Protection Task Force: The Town is seeking one more at large member to join the newly formed Water Resources Protection Task Force. Interested residents can email georges@manchester.ma.us or call 978-526-2000.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents at the local election on Tuesday, May 17. Open positions are listed on the Town website. Papers are due to the Town Clerk by March 29.
New COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Manchester Board of Health will be hosting COVID vaccine clinics at Town Hall on 3/7 and 3/21. Please see the Town website to book an appointment for anyone age 12 and up. Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses will be given.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
