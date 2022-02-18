Town Hall will be closed on Monday, February 21 in observance of Presidents Day. All trash, recycling and compost collection will be delayed by one day.
Resident Stickers: New resident stickers have been mailed to all residents with vehicles registered in Manchester. If you do not receive a sticker, due to extenuating circumstances, please see the Town Clerk and bring car registration and proof of residency. Stickers MUST be placed on the front windshield driver’s side.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season will go on sale March 1 online and in the Town Clerks office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags purchased in March and April will cost $20 each. The cost will increase to $35 after May 1.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next Selectmen meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. Please see the Town website for meeting details.
Annual Town Meeting Postponed: The Annual Town Meeting Scheduled for April 4 has been postponed. A new date will be set by the Board of Selectmen at a future meeting.
Citizen Petitions: The deadline to submit citizen petitions to place an article on the Annual Town Meeting warrant is February 23.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents at the local election on Tuesday, May 17. Open positions are listed on the Town website. Papers are due to the Town Clerk by March 29.
New COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Manchester Board of Health will be hosting COVID vaccine clinics at Town Hall on 3/7 and 3/21. Please see the Town website to book an appointment for anyone age 12 and up. Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses will be given.
