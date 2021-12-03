The holidays are here!  Shop local and support our businesses here in Manchester-by-the-Sea. 

Indoor Mask Mandate Lifted:  The local indoor mask mandate for businesses and public spaces expires on December 2 and will be replaced with a strong recommendation by the Board of Health. 

Police Chief Office Hours:  Chief Fitzgerald will hold his monthly office hours on Thursday, December 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Seaside One.  He invites all residents to stop by. 

Board of Selectmen Meeting:  The next Board of Selectmen meeting is on Monday, December 6 at 6:30 PM.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website. 

Western Woods Public Forum:  The Open Space and Recreation Committee will host a virtual public discussion on Monday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m. about the Western Woods initiative and would like community input on the goals for the area.  Meeting details will be posted on the Town website. 

Zoning Board 40B Meeting:  The Zoning Board will hold the next 40B public hearing on Wednesday, December 8 at 7 p.m..  Meeting details can be found on the Town website. 

Transfer Station Holiday Closures:  The Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1 due to the holidays.  Please plan ahead and visit on a Wednesday.

Notary Reminder:  The Town Clerk would like to remind residents that notary services are available in Town Hall by appointment.  If a witness is required, please bring your own.  House calls are also not permitted.  

COVID Vaccine Clinics:  The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages 5 years and up.  New pediatric clinics have been added.  Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local vaccine appointment for your first, second or booster dose. 

