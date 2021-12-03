The holidays are here! Shop local and support our businesses here in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Indoor Mask Mandate Lifted: The local indoor mask mandate for businesses and public spaces expires on December 2 and will be replaced with a strong recommendation by the Board of Health.
Police Chief Office Hours: Chief Fitzgerald will hold his monthly office hours on Thursday, December 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Seaside One. He invites all residents to stop by.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next Board of Selectmen meeting is on Monday, December 6 at 6:30 PM. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Western Woods Public Forum: The Open Space and Recreation Committee will host a virtual public discussion on Monday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m. about the Western Woods initiative and would like community input on the goals for the area. Meeting details will be posted on the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Meeting: The Zoning Board will hold the next 40B public hearing on Wednesday, December 8 at 7 p.m.. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Transfer Station Holiday Closures: The Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1 due to the holidays. Please plan ahead and visit on a Wednesday.
Notary Reminder: The Town Clerk would like to remind residents that notary services are available in Town Hall by appointment. If a witness is required, please bring your own. House calls are also not permitted.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages 5 years and up. New pediatric clinics have been added. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local vaccine appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
