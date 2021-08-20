Fall Town Meeting:  Save the date!  Fall Town Meeting will take place on Monday, November 15 at Manchester Memorial School.  More information to follow.

Community Preservation Committee Applications:  The CPC will open the annual application period for project proposals on Sunday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m.  Submissions will be accepted until December 1.  Please see the CPC page on the Town website for more information.

COVID Vaccine Clinic:  Manchester is hosting a COVID Vaccine Clinic for anyone over 12 years on Thursday, August 26 from 8-10 a.m. at the Laughing Gull.  A follow up clinic will be held on Thursday, September 16.  Register at capeannclinic.com.

Movie Night in Masco:  Enjoy a family movie under the stars at Masconomo Park on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.  Sponsored by the Manchester 375th Committee.  Rain date is Sunday, August 22.

Call for Parade Participants:  The 375th Celebration Parade will take place on Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m.  Register your group or float by September 17 on the Parks and Recreation page.

Trash, recycling, and compost collection:  Regular schedule.

Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.