Fall Town Meeting: Save the date! Fall Town Meeting will take place on Monday, November 15 at Manchester Memorial School. More information to follow.
Community Preservation Committee Applications: The CPC will open the annual application period for project proposals on Sunday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m. Submissions will be accepted until December 1. Please see the CPC page on the Town website for more information.
COVID Vaccine Clinic: Manchester is hosting a COVID Vaccine Clinic for anyone over 12 years on Thursday, August 26 from 8-10 a.m. at the Laughing Gull. A follow up clinic will be held on Thursday, September 16. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Movie Night in Masco: Enjoy a family movie under the stars at Masconomo Park on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Manchester 375th Committee. Rain date is Sunday, August 22.
Call for Parade Participants: The 375th Celebration Parade will take place on Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m. Register your group or float by September 17 on the Parks and Recreation page.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.