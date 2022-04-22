Annual Town Meeting
The Annual Town Meeting will take place on April 25 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School. Annual Report books have been hand delivered to each household. If you did not receive one please contact the Board of Selectmen Office. There will also be extra copies at the Town Meeting.
Zonal Board 40B Public Hearing
The next meeting to discuss the proposed 40B project is on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. to discuss sewer. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Public Safety Dispatch Public Forums
There will be a non-binding question on the Town’s May 17 election ballot to gauge public interest in keeping dispatch services in Manchester or joining the North Shore Regional 911 Center. The next public forum will be held on Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m.
DPW Hydrant Flushing
DPW began flushing hydrants on April 19. It will take approximately three weeks to complete. If you experience brown water, run a cold tap until clear.
Board of Health Vaccine Clinic
The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, May 2 from 9 -11 a.m. at Town Hall. Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.
Town Election
The local election will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School. A list of candidates and the warrant is posted to the Town website.
Dogs on Fields Reminder
The Parks and Recreation department would like to remind residents that dogs are not allowed on playing fields in Manchester. However they are allowed on leash in the perimeter areas. Remember to clean up after your dog.
Singing Beach Tags
Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available online and in the Town Clerks office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags purchased through April will cost $20 each. The cost will increase to $35 after May 1.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection
Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
