Town Hall Update – March 29, 2022
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next meeting will be held on Monday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details are posted to the Town website.
Board of Health Vaccine Clinic: The Board of Health will host a vaccine clinic on Monday, April 4 from 2-4 p.m. at Town Hall for ages 5 and up. Appointments can be made by visiting capeannclinic.com
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next meeting to discuss the proposed 40B project will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. and will cover architectural peer review. Meeting details are posted to the Town website.
Graveyard Cleanup: Please remove ALL decorations from graves in Manchester cemeteries by Monday, April 4. Any items left behind will be removed and disposed of by DPW.
Public Safety Dispatch Update: There will be a non-binding question on the Town’s May 17 election ballot to gauge public interest in keeping dispatch services in Manchester or joining the North Shore Regional 911 Center. Two public forums will be held on Thursday, April 14 and May 5.
Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting will take place on April 25 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School.
Town Election: The local election will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available online and in the Town Clerks office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags purchased in March and April will cost $20 each. The cost will increase to $35 after May 1.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
