Tweetings, fellow birders! Thanks for flying in to read this column! My latest installment will deal with a recent trend I've noticed lately, one which I find both interesting as well as refreshing.
There are many people getting back to the land, pulling away from both computers and technology. One way of doing this is by raising backyard chickens, so let's have a peck ... I mean, "peek" at this fascinating phenomenon!
Here in New England, or the East Coast in general, we tend to have a cooler climate (at least for now!). Winters can be downright treacherous, so if you're going to raise chickens, it would be best to select a hardy breed which can truly take the cold.
Because of this, Rhode Island Reds are highly recommended, being originally developed here in the Six States back in the late 19th Century (It's also the state bird of Rhode Island, but I assume the name already gave that away!). A beautiful bird with red-brown feathers and pink-red wattle and comb (which regulates body heat), the hens will lay nearly 300 eggs per year (lots of omelets!). Fairly docile and always curious, they are a mainstay of many small farms in the area, so if you're uncertain about which breed to start with, ol' Red is always a great option!
But then again, there's the lovely Plymouth Rock chicken (familiar name!), another bird bred specifically for New England. A gorgeous specimen with layered black and white feathers and pink-red wattle and comb, they too can take the cold, laying more than 250 eggs a year. Yet another similar-colored breed to the Rock is the Dominique, which is the oldest chicken bred here in America. Also known as the Pilgrim Fowl, it was brought to the continent during colonial times, a good egg producer laying more than 200 per year. However, if you want a BIG bird (not taking about Sesame Street!) you would have to go with the New Hampshire Red. Akin in appearance to their Rhode Island cousins, they are much larger and very sturdy when it comes to cold weather.
Of course, if you're seeking an exceptionally fluffy chicken, then get yourself a Buff Orpington. Adorned with soft feathers of black or brown, they are accomplished egg layers, and quite friendly as well (Especially if you offer them a treat! Ha Ha).
A few other terrific breeds are:
Buckeye
Australorp (Phenomenal egg producer)
Wyandotte
Brahma
Note: As far as where to purchase chicks or young birds, seek out farms and hatcheries in your locale. If you go with chicks, make certain you keep them indoors inside a brooder, which can be a simple wooden box or plastic tub filled with fresh pine shavings. Provide a heat lamp for warmth, chicken feed and clean water (very important) and keep a close eye on them. Finally, lots of patience and love. In fact, that last part might be most important of all…
Okay, now that you've found the right chicken, let's talk about how to raise them. After maturing, they should be kept outside in a coop, if possible, made from either wood or metal (these can be purchased pre-assembled). It should provide ample space for nesting boxes and a roosting bar, with animal-resistant door latches to discourage predators. The best versions have a sliding door and ramp with fenced-in outdoor pen, allowing your birds to enjoy a bit of fresh air. You can also let your chickens free-range, depending upon where you live and the specific laws in your state (Just check with town officials first. Don't play "chicken" with anyone!). Regarding feed, it can be found at stores or ordered online, but simple foods like seeds and grains are good options. You can mix in a little bit of whole corn now and then but not too much, as the birds need a proper protein diet if you expect any eggs from them!
Well, I could go on, but if I do my editor will "scramble" the article! So as always, please allow me to wrap this piece up with a final word: chickens can be more than just egg layers. They can be genuine friends. They are affectionate and more intelligent than people think and can give one a sense of real hope and true purpose.
For some, raising them from chicks can be like raising a child from birth, the whole process both rewarding as well as therapeutic. Sometimes in life all it takes is a gentle chicken to make you realize just how much life really has to offer...
Hey, you know I wouldn't leave you without the bad joke:
Q: What does a Rhode Island Red eat while at the movies?
A: Popcorn chicken!
Or is it chicken popcorn? Hmm. Have to check with Foghorn Leghorn...
Happy Birding!
Vincent Spada is a North Shore-based writer and lifelong avid birder.