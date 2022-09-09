Beverly Bootstraps is revving up to celebrate 30 years of community support at a free block party from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at its home on 35 Park Street in Beverly.
The event will include live music, lawn games, kid’s activities, a scavenger hunt, snack bag building and more. Help fill their Food Pantry shelves by bringing non-perishable donations to the Food Drive. At 3 p.m. there will be a short program with local elected officials and a cake cutting. The Beverly Bootstraps Thrift Shop will celebrate by selling everything in the shop at 30 percent off all day. In addition to all the festivities, Gentile Brewing Company, Backbeat Brewing Company and the Franco-American Club will be sponsoring a beer garden.
Beverly Bootstraps was founded in 1992 in response to a need in the community for a food pantry. Over the past 30 years, its food assistance program has grown, and the organization has expanded to include client services, adult education, and seasonal programs. In 2021, its service area grew beyond Beverly and Manchester, to include the communities of Hamilton, Wenham, and Essex.
“Our community has consistently validated the work of Beverly Bootstraps over the last 30 years,” said Executive Director, Sue Gabriel. “Now more than ever, our neighbors need our help. Thankfully, our donors continue to support our work, and our amazing volunteers and staff provide a comprehensive level of services and programs to address issues of food and economic insecurity. This community block party celebration is us taking a day to celebrate the generosity and care that our community has given us for so many years.”
Park Street will be closed to traffic for the event, so the community is encouraged to walk, bike, or take the train to Beverly Depot (across the street from the event.)