Going into its 14th year, BankGloucester kicked off its “Banking for the Community” gamification program on September 1, encouraging community non-profits to secure votes from their networks for a chance to win a big donation from the bank.
The program will run through September 30. In 13 years, Banking for the Community has awarded $225,000 to several area non-profit and community organizations. This year the Bank will award a total of $25,000 to 21 organizations.
The organization with the most votes will receive $5,000. The organization receiving the second most votes will receive $4,000. The organization with the third most votes will receive $3,000. Organizations with fourth and fifth most votes will receive $2,000 each and sixth and seventh will receive $1,000. Fourteen other participating organizations will receive $500 each.
“BankGloucester is fortunate to be part of a great community and we feel it is important to be active in it and give back to it. Our Banking for the Community program is one of the many ways we do this and we are happy to be celebrating the 14th year of this event” stated BankGloucester President and CEO, Patrick Thorpe.
Community votes will determine how the funds are allocated. Last year participating non-profits secured more than 9,000 votes in the competition.
Voting will take place through BankGloucester’s website and ballots will also be available for completion at the Bank’s Gloucester, Essex and Ipswich branches for those without access to a computer.
Winners will be announced at a reception at the Bass Rocks Golf Club, where checks will also be presented.
Local community organizations on this year’s ballot include Action Inc., Backyard Growers, Cape Ann Animal Aid, Cape Ann Veterans, Care Dimensions, Essex County Greenbelt Association, Essex Shipbuilding Museum, Generous Gardens, Gloucester Education Foundation, Gloucester Maritime Heritage Center, Ipswich Animal Shelter, Ipswich Caring, NAMI, Three Sisters Garden Project, Open Door (the), Rose Baker Senior Center, Essex Senior Center / Council on Aging, Seaside Sustainability, Senior Care and Wellspring.