BankGloucester kicked off its 15th Annual “Banking for the Community” program last week, officially opening public voting for local community organizations to secure their share of $30,000 in donations from the bank. Voting started September 1 and continues through September 30.
Over the past 14 years, through this program, the bank has awarded over $260,000 to dozens of deserving non-profit and community organizations. This year BankGloucester will award $30,000 to 19 organizations.
Community votes will determine how the funds are allocated. Last year almost 10,000 community members participated in the voting process.
The organization with the most votes will receive $5,000. The organization receiving the second most votes will receive $4,000. Those organizations with the third most votes will receive $3,000. Organizations with fourth and fifth most votes will receive $2,000 each and 14 other participating organizations will receive $1,000 each.
"BankGloucester is grateful to be part of a number of amazing communities. We're committed to giving back to our friends and neighbors that give us so much, and we are excited to announce our 15th annual Banking for the Community event" stated BankGloucester President and CEO, Patrick Thorpe.
Voting will take place online at BankGloucester’s website. Ballots will also be available for completion at our Gloucester, Essex and Ipswich branches for those without access to a computer. Voters may support up to three organizations on each ballot, and there is a “one entry per person/email address,” or one ballot per person rule.
Winners of this program will be announced at a reception in October.
The following organizations are included on this year’s ballot:
Backyard Growers, Beverly Bootstraps, Cape Ann Animal Aid, Cape Ann Veterans, Care Dimensions, Essex Senior Center / Council on Aging, Essex Shipbuilding Museum, First R Foundation, Generous Gardeners, Gloucester Education Foundation, Gloucester Maritime Heritage Center, Ipswich Animal Shelter, Ipswich Caring, NAMI, The Open Door, Rose Baker Senior Center, Seaside Sustainability, and Senior Care. There is also a space where voters may write-in an organization of their own choice. Information about the organizations is available on the Bank’s website or in the Bank’s lobbies located in Gloucester, Essex and Ipswich.
BankGloucester, a $350 million state-chartered mutual bank has been serving the North Shore since 1887. BankGloucester is headquartered at 160 Main Street in Gloucester and has branches at 15 Martin Street in Essex and 143 High Street in Ipswich. They are a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and a member of the Depositors of Insurance Fund (DIF). At BankGloucester, all deposits are insured in full.
