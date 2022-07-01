Big Band

Big Band Returns

David Benjamin, the Summer Music Director for the City of Gloucester announces a nine-concert series beginning on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on August 28, 7 p.m. with the Rico Barr Band.  The weekend of August 20 & 21 will feature two concerts (Saturday and Sunday) to make room for a new act; The Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra.  The Cape Ann Community Band will perform the Saturday evening concert.  The concert series is held at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester.  The rain dates for the Sunday concerts is the following Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.. The rain date for the Saturday concert is the following Tuesday evening.

The free concerts have been a staple of summer activities on Cape Ann for over 35 years.  The 2022 series will also feature the return of the Compaq Big Band on August 14 with three Cape Ann “Jazz Divas”; Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis and Marina Evans.  Many favorite acts will also be returning this summer, including 4Ever Fab and the Continentals!

Benjamin encourages all to attend.  “Fantastic music overlooking the outer harbor; glorious sunsets; schooners sailing by; it doesn’t get any better than this in Gloucester!”

Admission and Parking are free. Restrooms are ADA accessible. Bring a chair or blanket.

                           

2022 Antonio Gentile Bandstand Schedule

July 10, 2022                  Cape Ann Big Band (Big Band Jazz)

July 17, 2022                  4Ever Fab (Beatles Tribute Band)

July 24, 2022                  Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., Down Home Swing,

(Acoustic Bluegrass & swing)

July 31, 2022                  Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars

August 7, 2022              The Continentals

August 14, 2022            Compaq Big Band

August 20, 2022            Cape Ann Community Band

August 21, 2022            Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra

August 28, 2022            Rico Barr Band

For concert information please visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or telephone 978-281-2286

           

                         

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.