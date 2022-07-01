David Benjamin, the Summer Music Director for the City of Gloucester announces a nine-concert series beginning on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on August 28, 7 p.m. with the Rico Barr Band. The weekend of August 20 & 21 will feature two concerts (Saturday and Sunday) to make room for a new act; The Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra. The Cape Ann Community Band will perform the Saturday evening concert. The concert series is held at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The rain dates for the Sunday concerts is the following Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.. The rain date for the Saturday concert is the following Tuesday evening.
The free concerts have been a staple of summer activities on Cape Ann for over 35 years. The 2022 series will also feature the return of the Compaq Big Band on August 14 with three Cape Ann “Jazz Divas”; Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis and Marina Evans. Many favorite acts will also be returning this summer, including 4Ever Fab and the Continentals!
Benjamin encourages all to attend. “Fantastic music overlooking the outer harbor; glorious sunsets; schooners sailing by; it doesn’t get any better than this in Gloucester!”
Admission and Parking are free. Restrooms are ADA accessible. Bring a chair or blanket.
2022 Antonio Gentile Bandstand Schedule
July 10, 2022 Cape Ann Big Band (Big Band Jazz)
July 17, 2022 4Ever Fab (Beatles Tribute Band)
July 24, 2022 Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., Down Home Swing,
(Acoustic Bluegrass & swing)
July 31, 2022 Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars
August 7, 2022 The Continentals
August 14, 2022 Compaq Big Band
August 20, 2022 Cape Ann Community Band
August 21, 2022 Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra
August 28, 2022 Rico Barr Band
For concert information please visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or telephone 978-281-2286