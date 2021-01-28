Arthur Andreason Secher, 95, was called home with our Lord, surrounded by his family at home on Tuesday, January 26. Born in Rockland, Maine, he was the son of Danish parents, the late Ella (Jensen) and Niels Secher.
The Secher family moved to Manchester in 1947 where Niels opened the Manchester Upholstering Company. At the age of 17 Arthur joined the US Navy Seabees Construction Battalion 33rd Special in the Pacific Theatre. He was very proud of the part the Seabees played in World War II. He joined the Navy reserves after coming home in April 1946. In August he married his childhood sweetheart, Marjorie. They were married for 71 years before her death in 2018.
The day after he returned home from service he started working for his father in the upholstering business and took over the business when his father retired. Art closed the shop at age 75 in 2000. It wasn't a one man shop and he appreciated the work of many who helped him through the years.
Art's passion was for God and country. He was an active member of the local Independent Order of Odd Fellows. He was an active member of the Amaral Bailey Post 113 for over 70 years, where he served as a board member and chaplain. He honored his country with each march and ride in the Memorial and 4th of July parades. His name and his brothers are on the new Honor Roll wall. He was a member of the Cornerstone Church (First Baptist Church) of Manchester acting as deacon and Prudential Committee member for many years.
The Seabee motto is “Can Do”, and Art would honor that with whatever was asked of him. His craft was building and making it work, often with dry Danish wit and humor. Art and Marge enjoyed their times away on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. He was always puttering around, looking for the next project to work on. He offered the cottage for a “get away” to many.
The first week in August was a celebration: his anniversary, his birthday and his daughter, Cherrie's birthday. He was the giver and maker of all things, unconditional love and steadfast care. A quiet, humble man who couldn't understand why people would come to his birthday party, who saw his work as beauty in craftsmanship and was there in need. He tried to serve God, his country and all in his path well.
Art was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie (Lee); son, Nicholas Secher and brothers, Henry and Jack Secher. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Lee Lamphear and her husband, Ric, of Manchester-by-the-Sea; two grandsons, Brandon Lee Lamphear and Noah Lamphear and his wife, Jill of Manchester-by-the-Sea; and two great- granddaughters, Evelyn Christine and Gwendolyn Marie Lamphear.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Manchester at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30th. All attending service please practice social distancing and refrain from physical contact with the family. Contributions may be made in his memory to Amaral Bailey Post 113, 14 Church St, Manchester-by-the-Sea 01944 or Cornerstone Church Building Fund, 20 School St., Manchester-by-the-Sea 01944. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.