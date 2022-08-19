The Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series presents two weekend concerts on August 20 & 21. The Cape Ann Community Band directed by David Benjamin, presents “An Old Fashioned Concert In The Park” on Saturday, August 20, at 7 p.m. The Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra presents an evening of show-band music on Sunday, August 21. Rain dates are August 22, 7 p.m. for the Community Band and August 23, 7 p.m. for the Deep Blue C concert. The Bandstand is located at Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester.
The Cape Ann Community Band is comprised of Cape Ann area musicians who volunteer their talents. They rehearse their program for six weeks to perform this annual concert. The concert is sponsored by Bank Gloucester. Please come to the concert to support our community musicians.
The Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra is based in Southern Maine. They are a full show-band featuring horns, strings, rhythm section and three vocalists. They present a show of wide variety and is first-class entertainment. They are sponsored by The City of Gloucester, Mayor Greg Verga. Please join us in welcoming this exciting group.
Parking is free and the venue and rest rooms are ADA accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and perhaps a picnic dinner.