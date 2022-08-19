After a two-year hiatus, the Essex Police Department announced last week the return of its popular antique car show.
The show will be held on Sunday, September 11, from 1-4 p.m., in the municipal lot at 24 Martin St. The rain date is Sunday, September 18, also from 1-4 p.m. Classic, antique, muscle, and special interest cars, and trucks and motorcycles are welcome to enter.
There is no fee to enter a vehicle. Attendees of all ages are welcome.
The car show could not be held in the last two years due to COVID-19 in 2020 and the demolition of the Department’s former station in 2021.
This year, the department is excited to bring back this tradition.
"The Car Show has been a highlight of the Department's year, so we are excited to bring back this tradition," Chief Francis said. "We look forward to seeing everyone there."
For more information, contact Officer James Romeos at 978-768-6200, ext. 5006, or at jromeos@essexma.org.