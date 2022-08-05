The 2022 Annual Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus Fall Fundraiser Raffle gets under way this week with ticket sales in full swing throughout Cape Ann now through the raffle drawing date, Columbus Day Weekend, Sunday October 9 at St John’s Church, Essex at 11:00am. There are 48 Prizes, $2,000 Cash and a Beauport Hospitality Package. The proceeds benefit charities near and far. [For Tickets ($25 per) contact Ray McNulty rfmcnulty@gmail.com]
Last year record funds were raised that benefited not only parishes in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Essex and Hamilton, but also familiar organizations like The Open Door Food Pantry, Beverly Bootstraps, Meals on Wheels-Senior Care, Care Dimensions Kaplan House Hospice, Special Olympics, Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Association, and Northeast ARC.
Of the three founding principles of the Knights of Columbus--Charity, Fraternity and Unity, charity is first as the Order was founded as a charitable organization to care for those in need – immigrants, widows and orphans and those in need of a helping hand. In our day it may include those challenged by food insecurity, lack of adequate health care and the stress of rising inflation.
Every year Masconomo Council 1232 has two major fund raisers. The first ended early in June. Its purpose was obvious. Every year money raised finances The Father Jack Gentleman Memorial Scholarship program for graduating seniors. This year 14 scholarships of $500 each were awarded. Over the past 17 years, the Council has fundraised and awarded a total of 101 scholarships to recognize the accomplishments of our graduates.
The other fundraiser is the council’s Annual Fall Fundraiser, which begins in the summer. It is a familiar activity centered around a raffle whose prizes are donations of cash, and gift certificates for hotels, restaurants and Cape Ann businesses. For more than 10 years, the Annual Fall Fundraiser has been the council’s major means of raising revenue.
It’s natural to ask where does the money raised go. Now is the perfect time ask. June ends our 2021-2022 fraternal year. A new year began in July.
So here is our accounting of funds spent in support of the Council’s charitable mission:
- Every year Council 1232 helps support two parishes and three churches-
Visitation Parish-Sacred Heart, Manchester-by-the-Sea and St John the Baptist, Essex,
and St Paul’s, Hamilton. This year it also sponsored a seminarian studying for the priesthood at St John’s Seminary in Brighton.
- Contributions of $250 were made to each of the Councils on Aging for the towns of Essex, Hamilton and Manchester-by-the-Sea
- The Council donated manpower and funds in support of the Beverly Community Supper
- It supported The Open Door Food Pantry with a $500 donation and our ongoing 24/7 food drive. Since 2018 the Knights have collected 7,069 pounds of food for The Open Door; 4,167 pounds, or nearly 59 per cent of that total has been donated in the year since February 2021, when the food drive was opened to the community at large.
- Likewise, the Council supported the excellent work of Beverly Boot Straps Resource Center and Food Pantry with a $500 donation
- The outstanding work of Meals on Wheels, Senior Care, Gloucester was recognized with a donation of $500
- Council 1232 donated $250 for those who received the compassionate hospice care of Care Dimensions, Kaplan House
- In memory of all individuals and families valiantly confronting the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease, the Council donated $500 to the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts
- The North Shore Veterans’ Council of Beverly received a donation of $500 for veterans’ transition assistance programs
- A $500 donation was sent to the Hooper Fund, Manchester-by-the-Sea, supporting its activities
- Masconomo Council 1232 paid for a CAMPS, Christ As My Personal Savior, summer camper’s tuition of $561
- $500 was given to support Northeast ARC, a program for the developmentally disabled.
- $500 donated to Essex County MA Habitat for Humanity.
- $500 donated to Massachusetts Special Olympics.
- The Council supported Bishop Fenwick High School sports by donating $250 for a tee and green sponsorship for its golf tourney
- The Council fund raised and gave $500 scholarships to 14 high school graduates (101 scholarships in 17 years)
- The Council donated to Hurricane and Tornado relief funds established by national Knights of Columbus
- Brother Knights pitched in to build a Custom Garden Shed. The proceeds of its sale (approximately $7500) went to aid Christians persecuted in the Middle East. This year proceeds of a similar project will be split between refugees in the Middle East and Ukraine. In recent years nearly $25,000 has been raised to aid Christian refugees in the Middle East.
- In October our Tootsie Roll drive benefitted special needs individuals.
- The Council collected 300 winter coats and donated them locally to the needy of Cape Ann.
- The Council collected 1,000 pairs of socks donated to local homeless shelters.
- The Council raised funds, $12,500 in seed money, that enabled an area pregnancy care center to purchase a much-needed ultrasound system allowing mothers to see their developing babies in the womb
- And finally, Masconomo Council 1232 voted unanimously to donate $500 to our sister parish, Sacred Heart church, Uvalde, Texas for its pastor to use in whatever way he feels will promote healing in a community whose heart is broken.
Grand Knight Phil Monahan observed “So there you have it. Council 1232 raises funds to support worthwhile causes near and far. We get to give. None of that giving would be possible without the generosity, of family and friends throughout Cape Ann.
“We thank you in advance for your support in the year ahead.”