The Board of Registrars is currently seeking a new board member. Please see the details below.
Massachusetts General Laws require that in every city and town there exist a Board of Registrars consisting of the town clerk and three other persons who, in a town, are appointed by the Select Board.
Each member of the Board of Registrars is appointed for a three-year term. The members of the board shall be residents of the Town of Essex and represent the two leading political parties, having been registered in said party for a minimum of two years at the time of their appointment. M.G.L. Ch. 4, sec. 12 (the Town Clerk may be “Unenrolled”). In addition, a registrar must hold no other appointed/elected office in the town where he/she is a registrar (M.G.L c. 51, sec. 25). A registrar’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
promoting voter registration
maintaining voter registration
certifying signatures on nomination papers and petitions,
certifying absentee voter applications,
investigating challenges to signatures,
The Town of Essex pays each Board of Registrar a stipend of $400 a year.
If you are interested in serving as a registrar for the Town of Essex and meet the qualifications listed above, please reach out to the town clerk, Marie Felzani, at 978-768-7111 or townclerk@essexma.org (Monday -Thursday 7:30 a.m -3:30 p.m).
