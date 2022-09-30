Mystery Book Group
Friday, September 30 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Manchester Mystery Book Group meets on the last Friday of the month. September’s meeting will occur at a member’s house and we will move to the library’s reading room if there is inclement weather. We will discuss “Death at La Fenice” by Donna Leon.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, October 4 from 4-5 p.m. Join us in person at the library or on Zoom to discuss “Swimming in The Dark” by Thomas Jedrowski. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk.
Garlic Planting Workshop
Thursday, October 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. October is the perfect time to plant garlic that will winter over and sprout in the spring. Garlic is an excellent vegetable to grow. It thrives in almost any soil, has few insect pests, can handle a generous amount of neglect and can be stored for months. Register to attend.
Author Presentation and Book Discussion with Brian Watson
Wednesday, October 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. Join Brian Watson, current Salem News and Gloucester Daily Times columnist for his in-person presentation of his new book, “Headed into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face”. This event will be held at the Manchester Community Center.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting September 21
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol. *There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Manchester-by-the-C-Sharp All Star Ukulele Band
Fridays, September 23-November 4 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Led by the highly skilled and ridiculously entertaining Alex Edwards. Beginners welcome. Ukulele is really fun and easy to learn. Bring your friends. Registration required.
From our Friends at Early Childhood Partners:
To learn more about Early Childhood Partners CFCE and to register for all programs below, please go to their website: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489
Seasonal Story Time Fun
Monday, October 3 at 3:30 p.m. all about apples. Children ages 3.5+ are invited for stories, facts, apple-tasting and a craft. Registration required.
Stroller Walk & Talk with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays starting September 20 through November 15 at 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting). Join us for a 1/2 hour walk and then play time on the Library Lawn.
This program is presented in collaboration with the Manchester Mothers Club.
Pre-K Hooray! with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays, September 20 through October 25 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Please join Ms. Paige for a brand-new early literacy playgroup at the Manchester Library designed to help your child get ready for school by building and practicing their social-emotional skills.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
College Application Essay Office Hours
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m., but check the calendar before you come just in case. If these hours don’t work for you, email mblack@manchesterpl.org to make other arrangements.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. starting October 11. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come at manchesterpl.org/events. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
Teen Writers Workshop
Fridays, starting October 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. once monthly. Join Gwendolyn and a crew of young writers for this monthly Friday night writing party. Have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, hear what other people are coming up with and share some of you own stuff. Registration required.