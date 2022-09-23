Thank you for an Awesome Summer of Reading

Congratulations to our grand prize raffle winners in our summer reading program:  Jackson Ackerman, Micah Ackerman, Atticus Howe, Kiernan Ollington, Fischer Quesenberry, Hayden Ratushny, Avital Romanowski, Taylor Seymour and James Wheeler.   Thanks to the local merchants for their donations of special prizes.

