Thank you for an Awesome Summer of Reading
Congratulations to our grand prize raffle winners in our summer reading program: Jackson Ackerman, Micah Ackerman, Atticus Howe, Kiernan Ollington, Fischer Quesenberry, Hayden Ratushny, Avital Romanowski, Taylor Seymour and James Wheeler. Thanks to the local merchants for their donations of special prizes.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, September 30 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Manchester Mystery Book Group meets on the last Friday of the month. September’s meeting will occur at a member’s house and we will move to the library’s reading room if there is inclement weather. We will discuss “Death at La Fenice” by Donna Leon.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, October 4 from 4-5 p.m. Join us in person at the library or on Zoom to discuss “Swimming in The Dark” by Thomas Jedrowski. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk.
Climate Preparedness Week
September 24-30 with local and national events. This year’s Climate Prep Week’s theme is “The Planet’s Health and Yours: Facing the Invisible Impacts of Climate Change”. Enjoy local programs like apple cider vinegar take and make kits and a hike with a Manchester Essex Conservation Trust Trustee and register for statewide preparedness programs like “Rising Sea Levels: Preparing for Boston’s Future” or “Mental Health in a Changing Climate”.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting September 21
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol. *There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Manchester-by-the-C-Sharp All Star Ukulele Band
Fridays, September 23-November 4 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Led by the highly skilled and ridiculously entertaining Alex Edwards. Beginners welcome. Ukulele is really fun and easy to learn. Bring your friends. Registration required.
Touch-a-Truck
Saturday, September 24 from 10:30 until Noon, Touch-a-Truck and Bike Safety will take place in the Town Parking lot. Our Police, Fire and DPW will bring their biggest, best and shiniest vehicles for you to experience, all while meeting and greeting the folks that work to keep you safe. The Manchester bicycle and Pedestrian Committee will provide bike safety checks and replacement helmets, courtesy of the Manchester Police Department.
From our Friends at Early Childhood Partners:
To learn more about Early Childhood Partners CFCE and to register for all programs below, please go to their website: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489
Stroller Walk & Talk with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays starting September 20 through November 15 at 9:30 - 10:30a.m. (weather permitting). Join us for a 1/2 hour walk and then play time on the Library Lawn.
This program is presented in collaboration with the Manchester Mothers Club.
Pre-K Hooray! with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays, September 20 through October 25 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Please join Ms. Paige for a brand-new early literacy playgroup at the Manchester Library designed to help your child get ready for school by building and practicing their social-emotional skills.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
College Application Essay Office Hours
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m., but check the calendar before you come just in case. If these hours don’t work for you, email mblack@manchesterpl.org to make other arrangements.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesday, September 20, 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting September 20, 2022. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come at manchesterpl.org/events. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
MPL News & Events for Adults:
Manchester Public Library Re-Opens on Saturday Beginning September 10
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday we are open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.