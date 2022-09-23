The Manchester Club reconvened after its summer break last Thursday evening at the Legion Hall. Todd Crane and his kitchen crew served up a delicious meal of Mort Mayo’s Baked Haddock with mashed potatoes and green beans along with a dessert of ice cream bars. Immediately following dinner, Club President Eric Aldrich called the meeting to order and invited the evening’s guest speaker, Chief of Police Todd Fitzgerald to lead the National Anthem. Following the National Anthem, President Aldrich held a moment of silence to remember the passings of long-time members John Hannah and Ed Parsons. Club Secretary Craige McCoy followed this up with the secretary’s report and Club Treasurer Bill Scott updated club members of Club finances. Each report was immediately accepted without any objection from the membership.
After the conclusion of club business, President Aldrich introduced the evening’s guest speaker Chief of Police Todd Fitzgerald who was accompanied by Retired State Police Lieutenant/Town Reserve Patrol Officer Mike Harvey. Chief Fitzgerald updated the membership on three of his current priorities: the situation on reserve police officers, as a result of the state passing new stringent requirements, mental health and substance abuse issues in the town and police department accreditation. The next Manchester Club meeting will be held on Thursday, October 20 and members can expect to receive an email invitation around the beginning of the month.