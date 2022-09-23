This Halloween season, Hammond Castle Museum will offer a room-to-room theatrical performance of The Masquerade of Abbadia Mare, an adaptation of five Edgar Allan Poe stories.  Set within the Castle and adapted around one of America’s most prolific inventors of his time, John Hays Hammond Jr, the Horror-Fan culture will recognize many of the elements of Poe’s short stores woven together and set at the time of the historic 1929 stock market crash

The five adaptations include Poe’s: The Cask of Amontillado, The Pit and the Pendulum, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar, and the Fall of the House of Usher.  As guests move through various rooms of the historic house museum, they will hear spine-chilling tales presented by John Hays Hammond Jr himself, Irene Fenton Hammond his wife, Elin Watters their maid, Leslie Buswell their close friend, Leslie Hillman Hammond's loyal butler, and Natalie Hays Hammond Hammond’s sister.

