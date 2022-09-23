This Halloween season, Hammond Castle Museum will offer a room-to-room theatrical performance of The Masquerade of Abbadia Mare, an adaptation of five Edgar Allan Poe stories. Set within the Castle and adapted around one of America’s most prolific inventors of his time, John Hays Hammond Jr, the Horror-Fan culture will recognize many of the elements of Poe’s short stores woven together and set at the time of the historic 1929 stock market crash
The five adaptations include Poe’s: The Cask of Amontillado, The Pit and the Pendulum, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar, and the Fall of the House of Usher. As guests move through various rooms of the historic house museum, they will hear spine-chilling tales presented by John Hays Hammond Jr himself, Irene Fenton Hammond his wife, Elin Watters their maid, Leslie Buswell their close friend, Leslie Hillman Hammond's loyal butler, and Natalie Hays Hammond Hammond’s sister.
The site-specific adaptation was conceptualized, written, and directed by Hammond Castle Museum’s former Creative Director and Curator Scott Cordiner. The Introduction and Conclusion were written by the Director of Visitor Services & Education, Caleb McMurphy. McMurphy is also serving as a producer for the program. The cast includes Eric Moore as John Hays Hammond Jr., Caleb McMurphy as Leslie Hillman, Lyndon Gallagher as Leslie Buswell, Donovan LaFontaine as Elin Watters, Rayden Sorli Hawk as Irene Fenton Hammond, and Alexa Rose as Natalie Hays Hammond.
Performances begin at 6 p.m. and run every 15 minutes through 9 p.m. on Fridays, October 7, 14, 21 and 28. Each story is approximately 8-10 minutes long and the program runs 60 minutes in total. This program is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $25 each. Advance ticket purchase is required, and tickets may be purchased at: www.hammondcastle.org. Venetian Masks and similar attire are encouraged.
At the time of this event, the Museum will be closed to tours. Ticket holders are entitled to a 20 percent discount on self-guided tour tickets on the day of the performance. Last tours begin at 3 p.m. Proof of purchase of a performance ticket will be required. All proceeds from this program will support the restoration and preservation of the 13th Century, French cloister archways which are located at the front of the museum.
Hammond Castle Museum is a non-profit organization and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is not handicapped accessible. The museum offers guided tours and numerous educational and cultural events throughout the season. It is also available as a wedding and private events venue. For more information, please contact Hammond Castle Museum at or visit the museum’s website to purchase tickets.
