Mr. and Mrs. H. John Rohner, III of Manchester have announced the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Sargent Rohner of Arlington, VA to William Hunter Amacker of Arlington, VA. Hunter is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Amacker of Richmond, VA.
Miss Rohner received her B.S. from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA and her M.S. from Appalachian State University, Boone, NC. She is presently a Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist with the Exceptional Children’s Center, Springfield, VA.