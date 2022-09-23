Cape Ann Symphony proudly announces the launch of the orchestra's 71st concert season on Sunday, October 2 at 2 p.m. at Manchester-Essex High School Auditorium. "We are so thrilled to be able to perform a full season schedule of orchestra concerts.... the first since 2019!' says Cape Ann Symphony Board President Fran White, "After facing the challenges of the past two years, Cape Ann Symphony is stronger than ever due to the amazing support from the musicians, our Music Director, our tireless Board of Directors, our sponsors and donors, and finally, our loyal audiences! We look forward to gathering again in Manchester and Ipswich to celebrate the joy of music."
The upcoming season features a celebration of three of the world's preeminent composers, The Big Three: Mozart, Beethoven & Tchaikovsky and guest artist violinist Victor Romanul makes his CAS debut performing Tchaikovsky's "unplayable" Violin Concerto to kick off the season in October 2022. The concerto was severely criticized and declared unplayable when it premiered. But audiences loved it and the concerto now is a mainstay of violin concertos.
The Cape Ann Symphony Chorus performs with the orchestra in the annual Holiday Pops Concert in November 2022; the return of Blaise Dejardin, Boston Symphony Orchestra's Principal Cellist in March 2023, and the virtuoso pianist Michael Lewin to wrap up the season in May 2023. Cape Ann Symphony Music Director and Conductor Udagawa is eager to open the CAS 71st Season, “The musicians of the Cape Ann Symphony and I are extremely excited about the upcoming 2022-23 Season. "Our goal is to present to you concerts of the highest artistic standards that are guided by an enthusiasm for learning, a passion for the joy of music and love of good old-fashioned fun and humor. Looking forward to seeing you at our concerts!”
Cape Ann Symphony's 71st concert season kicks off on Sunday, October 2 at 2 p.m. at the Manchester-Essex High School Auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA with The Big Three: Mozart, Beethoven & Tchaikovsky. Season subscriptions for the four-concert season are available to purchase. Single ticket prices are $45 for adults, $40 for senior citizens, $20 for students of any age with valid Student ID; $5 for youth 12 years old and under.
The Big Three: Mozart, Beethoven & Tchaikovsky
Performance: Sunday, October 2, 2022: 2 p.m.: Manchester-Essex High School, Manchester
Cape Ann Symphony kicks off the 71st season with three of music's most renown composers Mozart, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky and guest artist Victor Romanul performing Tchaikovsky's "unplayable" Violin Concerto in his CAS debut. The program also includes Mozart's Magic Flute and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5.
