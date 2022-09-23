Cape Ann Symphony

Violinist Victor Romanul, Guest Artist for October 2 Concert

Courtesy Photo

Cape Ann Symphony proudly announces the launch of the orchestra's 71st concert season on Sunday, October 2 at 2 p.m. at Manchester-Essex High School Auditorium.  "We are so thrilled to be able to perform a full season schedule of orchestra concerts.... the first since 2019!' says Cape Ann Symphony Board President Fran White, "After facing the challenges of the past two years, Cape Ann Symphony is stronger than ever due to the amazing support from the musicians, our Music Director, our tireless Board of Directors, our sponsors and donors, and finally, our loyal audiences!  We look forward to gathering again in Manchester and Ipswich to celebrate the joy of music."

The upcoming season features a celebration of three of the world's preeminent composers, The Big Three: Mozart, Beethoven & Tchaikovsky and guest artist violinist Victor Romanul makes his CAS debut performing Tchaikovsky's "unplayable" Violin Concerto to kick off the season in October 2022.  The concerto was severely criticized and declared unplayable when it premiered.  But audiences loved it and the concerto now is a mainstay of violin concertos.

