Beverly Bootstraps

Beth Bahret and Stephanie Vanderbilt at the recent Bootstraps Snack Bag Build

                                                                                                                   Courtesy Photo

Celebrating decades of community support, Coastal Windows & Exteriors was proud to be the Snack Bag Build Sponsor at Beverly Bootstraps' 30th Anniversary Celebration on September 24, 2022.  This donation helps provide food to at risk children in the community with healthy food options this week.  The Snack Bag Build will provide 750 healthy snack bags for Beverly Bootstraps' Kids Eat Healthy Initiative through a partnership with Beverly Public Schools and their Kids Weekend Food program.  The need is growing and Coastal Windows and Exteriors donation is helping all kids in our communities that are experiencing food insecurity.  “We believe no child should go hungry or worry about their next meal-same as our mission to feel secure with a roof over one’s head, so we are committed to supporting our local children in need,” said Stephanie Vanderbilt, owner of Coastal Windows & Exteriors.

“All the snacks that you provide will be part of the snack bag build which will go right into our pantry and be available for pantry clients to get the following week”, said Chris Nazareth, Beverly Bootstraps, Director of Development and External Affairs.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.