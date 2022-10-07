Celebrating decades of community support, Coastal Windows & Exteriors was proud to be the Snack Bag Build Sponsor at Beverly Bootstraps' 30th Anniversary Celebration on September 24, 2022. This donation helps provide food to at risk children in the community with healthy food options this week. The Snack Bag Build will provide 750 healthy snack bags for Beverly Bootstraps' Kids Eat Healthy Initiative through a partnership with Beverly Public Schools and their Kids Weekend Food program. The need is growing and Coastal Windows and Exteriors donation is helping all kids in our communities that are experiencing food insecurity. “We believe no child should go hungry or worry about their next meal-same as our mission to feel secure with a roof over one’s head, so we are committed to supporting our local children in need,” said Stephanie Vanderbilt, owner of Coastal Windows & Exteriors.
“All the snacks that you provide will be part of the snack bag build which will go right into our pantry and be available for pantry clients to get the following week”, said Chris Nazareth, Beverly Bootstraps, Director of Development and External Affairs.
In addition to the block party, Coastal Windows & Exteriors is supporting Beverly Bootstraps in a number of ways. Since 2011, Coastal has donated over $10,000 to Beverly Bootstraps. This includes the mission of ensuring that every home has a roof over its head with food on the table, including carrying on the Norman Rockwell’s Freedom From Want tradition by donating Thanksgiving Day Turkey Dinners, supporting the company’s ongoing mission to give back to the community. “Henry’s Market is excited for the opportunity to partner up with our good friends at Coastal Windows & Exteriors,” said Mike Halle, Operations Manager at Henry’s Market. “The challenges brought forth by the pandemic have caused a dramatic increase of food insecurity throughout the North Shore. Stephanie and her team make it a priority to creatively find ways to give back to our community in need, and we’re proudly here to help lend support in that noble cause.”
Along with snack bags, school supplies and turkey donations, Coastal Windows & Exteriors has also donated school supplies, winter gear for kids such as mittens and hats, and participated in the Winter Wishes Holiday program to provide families with holiday gifts.
“We have worked with Coastal Windows for years. They are very much a part of our 30 years of service to the community and we are so grateful for the long-time relationship and consistent support!” Sue Gabriel, Executive Director said.
Beverly Bootstraps provides critical resources to families and individuals so they may achieve self-sufficiency. They offer emergency housing and long- term assistance including access to food, housing stability, adult and youth programs, education, counseling, and advocacy. They are community- funded and supported. “Thank you, Coastal for the Snacks you provided today go towards our pantry guests and we will distribute them to families with school aged children this upcoming week,” Beth Bahret, Food Assistance Supervisor.
