Come out and challenge your creativity and science skills to brave the waters of the Manchester Inner Harbor in this 13th annual MBTS Cardboard Boat Regatta, Sunday October 9 starting at 11 a.m. Mark Your Calendars and Collect that Cardboard.
What started as a backyard party on the inner harbor 13 years ago has evolved into a town-wide hilarious community event where adults and kids alike test their creativity and boat building skills (talk about a great family STEAM project!) to try to build a boat out of cardboard & duct tape that will take them out and around a buoy the fastest -- ideally without sinking.
There is no charge to participate. All are welcome. The race takes place at the boat launch behind town hall. There will be plenty of safety PSDs (adult and kid’s sizes) and paddles. A safety kayaker will be on the course in case anyone needs assistance as will the Harbormaster.
The regatta is broken down into heats, two boats at a time. Heats are drawn just before the race and “posted”. Official timers will track the time. Fastest time wins. But it’s not about having a FAST time, it’s about having a GOOD TIME!
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.