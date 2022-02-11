Please join us for a virtual (Zoom) public forum on February 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. to learn about the Town's ongoing study of its present zoning bylaws. With assistance from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, your input is crucial to the direction that the Planning Board and Board of Selectmen may eventually recommend. No actual zoning bylaw amendments will be proposed at the Annual Town Meeting this coming May but the forum and an upcoming public survey, among other planned activities, are key elements for further study and refinement in the coming year. Please see the forum flyer https://www.essexma.org/ for more details and to register to participate. Thank you.
